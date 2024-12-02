Report shows UK ecommerce sales grew by 11% in August

The KPMG/BRC Retail Sales Monitor for August 2017 reports that online retail spending increased by 9.8% over the last three months and by 8.8% compared to the previous year. UK retail sales have also increased by 2.4%.

The growth in retail spending, however, was driven by online shoppers. While in-store sales declined by 1.4% in the three months to August, ecommerce sales have gained momentum. Online sales of non-food products grew by 11.0%, above both the 3-month and 12-month averages of 9.8% and 8.8%respectively. KPMG experts believe that Back to School sales campaign were an important driver of ecommerce growth in August 2017.