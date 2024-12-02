Report shows supply chains prime target of cyberattacks in 2017

The report, made available by technology services company Dimension Data, has indicated that the businesses and professional services sector received 10% of global ransomware attacks, the third most targeted industry (up from sixth position in 2016), behind finance and technology. It also ranked third in the Americas (9%) and was the most vulnerable sector in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

As ransomware-related outsourced incident response engagements against financial institutions declined (a drop from 22% in 2016 to 5% in 2017), the business and professional services supply chain segment has clearly become a prime target for trade secrets and intellectual property theft, potentially exposing customer and business partner data.

Technology was the second most cyberattacked industry in 2017, with a 19% attack volume, with business and professional services moving into third place. Interestingly, attacks on the government sector last year dropped to 5% from 9% in 2016.

According to the same source, 2017 registered a massive 350% rise in ransomware, representing 7% of all global malware attacks (up from 1% in 2016), and is set to continue due to the popularity of cyber adversary campaigns.