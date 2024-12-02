Report shows mobile payments rise in popularity

The report uncovers the fact that 17% of the US consumers now regularly use their smartphone to pay, up from 6% in 2014, when the survey was last conducted. In Europe, Spanish consumers are the most active users of mobile wallets, with 25% using them regularly, followed by Italy (24%), Sweden (23%) and the UK (14%).

Other key findings of the report:

• Mobile wallet adoption: India tops the list of countries surveyed, with 56% of consumers saying they pay with a smartphone regularly, followed by Thailand (51%) and Indonesia (47%).

• Mobile wallet security: In the UK, 37% of respondents said they trust their bank to protect their personal information when paying via smartphone, followed by France (40%) and The Netherlands (28%).

• Mobile wallet fraud: The report warns that as more consumers adopt mobile wallets, they may also become a bigger target for criminals, being exposed to fraud when using their mobile wallets. Compared to previous years, confidence rates regarding mobile wallet security have dropped in some countries, a sentiment that may be influenced by increasing reports of new mobile wallet fraud.

Data from Global Consumer Survey: Consumer Trust and Security Perceptions was centralized from 6,035 consumers from 20 countries, among which can be listed countries from APAC, the Americas and EMEA.