Report: Generation Z shoppers to buy in-store as much as online

The Future Trends in Consumer Behavior report explores the preferences of the youngest and largest group of digital native consumers – millennials and generation Z. Young shoppers who have been raised with constant Internet connectivity are as likely to shop in-store as online.

The report shows that omnichannel functionalities that combine different platforms and channels, including mobile payments, wearables and in-store experiences are an important factor. 50% of respondents chose to communicate in-person when shopping, despite having highly functional online means of purchasing goods and services.

Personalization is a key word, according to the newest report. The renewed focus on offline experiences gives retailers an opportunity to create memorable shopping experiences for their youngest clients. At the same time, omnichannel capabilities will become increasingly important, allowing merchants to offer both convenience and personalized interactions.

The research also shows that 40% of consumers will make an additional purchase when they visit a store for a click and collect order. The payment and delivery methods combines offline and online channels into a single, unified shopping experiences, which is an important opportunity for merchants to increase conversion rates.

To deliver personalized, interactive experiences, merchants will have to invest into data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, the report concludes.