Report by Adyen highlights the value of unified commerce to retailers

The Unified Commerce Index analyses data across the company’s global payments platform and further uncovers the fact that providing a positive omnichannel experience boosts loyalty as those that shop with retailers both online and offline spend twice as often as single channel shoppers.

On a global level, the impact of omnichannel retail is higher, with those who shop across multiple channels spending 30% more per purchase.

According to Adyen’s data, four in five single channel purchases globally are made in-store, with 20% completed online. For omnichannel shopping, 60% of purchases are made in-store.

