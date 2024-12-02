Repay, Visa Canada to expand online payment acceptance in Canada

The partnership aims to bring more convenience to the traditional debt repayment process by reducing the complexity of online payments and lowering the costs associated with debit card acceptance.

Visa has made debit card payments a viable alternative to cheques and ACH, and paying off debt with a Visa debit card has advantages for both the consumer and for the lender. Repay’s payment technology allows consumers to make their loan payments with a debit card.

Repay provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. Its proprietary, integrated payment technology platform aims to reduce the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while streamlining the overall experience for consumers.