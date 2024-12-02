REPAY partners with Quadient





Following this partnership, the companies will enable customers and businesses to further automate AP processes in order to streamline and digitalise their workflows. This aims to reduce their manual efforts and to deliver more value to their clients, users, and their vendors.

Companies that are leveraging Quadient’s Account Payable automation solution will be given the possibility to securely pay vendor and supplier invoices while using digital payment methods. This was allowed by the integration of REPAY, and it includes virtual cards, Enhanced ACH, and Real-Time Payments (RTP), ACH, aimed to save time and reduce costs, while also increasing visibility and control.

Real-time reporting updates and payment batch processing will also be featured, which will improve the overall process of digitalising onboard payments. Moreover, the companies will also focus on optimising operational efficiencies and expediting the invoice payment procedure, in order to significantly enhance the experiences of clients.









Quadient’s strategy of development

Quadient had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic regions around the world.

In August 2023, the company announced the integration of its Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) platform with Microsoft Azure AI. The incorporation of generative AI into Quadient’s cloud platform was set to contribute to the process of improving the manner in which companies and organisation engage with their suite of customers.

Quadient was working at the time of the press release on user experience management, as well as on financial automation. By using the Microsoft Azure AI, which included the Azure OpenAI solution, Quadient software solutions were set to provide clients and customers with the possibility to access supplementary features. This included measuring content readability, generating context summaries, streaming content creation, similarity, and sentiment, as well as communication management in an efficient and secure manner.

Moreover, by integrating AI and ML into its ICA services, the company was enabled to provide users the capability to create accurate, relevant, secure, and personalised communications, which led to an improved overall customer experience.

Earlier in 2022, Quadient announced a new accounts payable (AP) automation cloud service. The announcement followed the partnership of the company with Microsoft Dynamic Business Central, which focused on benefiting clients and customers in North America, Ireland, and the UK, with improved services and solutions.

The firm’s AP product aimed to automate AP workflows in order to enable accounting professionals and give finance teams and companies the possibility to focus on higher-value work. Quadient AP Automation was designed to integrate with reportedly many ARP software solutions and tools.



