REPAY partners with PDI Technologies





Throughout this partnership, the customers and clients of PDI will be enabled to access optimised and dynamic AP automation solutions. By leveraging the embedded payment technology provided by REPAY, AP teams will be given the possibility to digitise and optimise outbound payments to suppliers and vendors. This is set to enable firms and collaborators to gain operational efficiency and optimise internal workflows by removing manual, paper-intensive processes.

At the same time, the use of digital payment methods, such as virtual cards, will focus on reducing risk by minimising human error and eliminating paper checks. Moreover, AP teams will benefit from greater control over the payment process, as well as increased visibility into payment tracking and exceptions.







REPAY’s recent strategy of development

US-based vertically integrated payment solutions provider REPAY had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, the company announced its partnership and overall tech integration with the digital debt resolution platform and network Kredit Financial. Following the collaboration, the firm aimed to enable the collection agencies, debt buyers, and collection law firms that use the technology platform of Kredit in order to provide flexible payment methods that reduce friction and increase transparency and payment in each financial transaction. The process took place while concomitantly offering debt collectors the possibility to accept and track payments in a secure and efficient manner, in real-time.

According to the press release published at the time, Kredit users were set to be allowed to accept card and ACH payments in a direct way through Kredit’s debt resolution platform, which aimed to simplify the payment collection procedure and enable businesses to optimise internal workflows and remove the complexities from reconciliation. At the same time, the product provided an easily accessible and secure way to pay, which included Kredit’s online portal, which was expected to improve collection efforts by optimising the manner in which clients pay whenever is most convenient for them.

Earlier in September 2023, US-based Repay Holdings Corporation collaborated with OMNIA Partners in order to add the automated AP solutions of REPAY to the latter’s portfolio of national supplier contracts.

Through this partnership, members and customers of the companies were enabled to leverage automated AP solutions in order to improve, simplify, and digitise vendor payments, as well as to increase their overall efficiency.



