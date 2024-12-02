REPAY partners with Green Dot





Following this announcement, the Green Dot Network will enable bill payment methods for REPAY’s clients and users who transact in cash. These options are spanning personal finance, auto finance, mortgage, credit unions, and other industries. This collaboration will also give clients the possibility to use eCash payments at multiple retail locations across the US.

According to the Federal Reserve, cash payments account for at least 20% of all the transactions in the area. The strategic deal will focus on providing customers with the capability to pay bills in a safe, fast, and efficient manner, with cash and in person. In addition, the companies will prioritise the optimisation of their overall client experience.







REPAY’s recent collaborations and developments

The Repay Holdings Corporation delivers secure and integrated payment processing services to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs and expectations. The company had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas in the region.

In December 2023, REPAY announced a new technology integration with AKUVO, a cloud-based software provider in order to optimise the manner in which financial institutions collect and manage their service portfolio. According to the press release published at the time, the REPAY incorporation with Aperture, AKUVO’s collections management software, was expected to enable banks and financial institutions to accept digital payments while leveraging a safe, efficient, and real-time data exchange for streamlined operations, reporting, and reconciliation.

AKUVO clients were also given the possibility to leverage REPAY’s embedded payment technology in order to manage the full transaction lifecycle, as well as offer account holders a streamlined payment experience that can be accessed through a secure online portal.

At the beginning of November 2023, REPAY announced its partnership with PDI Technologies in order to automate accounts payable payments for the latter’s clients and users. Throughout this strategic deal, customers were enabled to access dynamic and improved AP automation solutions and services. By using the embedded payment technology offered by REPAY, AP teams were given the opportunity to digitise and optimise outbound payments to vendors, suppliers, and providers.

This collaboration was also focused on allowing firms and partners to gain operational efficiency and optimise the overall internal workflows by removing manual, paper-intensive procedures.



