REPAY Launches Payment Integration with AKUVO

As per the official press release, the REPAY integration with Aperture, AKUVO’s collections management software, enables financial institutions to accept digital payments, while utilising a secure, real-time data exchange for streamlined operations, reporting, and reconciliation.





AKUVO clients can now leverage REPAY’s embedded payment technology to manage the full payments lifecycle and offer account holders a streamlined payment experience that can be accessed through a secure online portal. Moreover, banks and credit unions will have enhanced visibility into payment data within Aperture, reducing the need to switch between systems and driving faster payment reconciliation.





Officials from REPAY stated that collections are a complex, multi-party process, and the company recognises the importance of making the payment process simple and convenient for both financial institutions and consumers. This partnership with AKUVO makes it faster and more secure for account holders to make payments and for financial institutions to collect payments and manage the data exchange through one single platform.





About AKUVO

AKUVO is a provider of cloud-based software aiming to elevate how financial institutions collect and manage their portfolios via its product, Aperture. It provides the technology and data necessary to increase collections efficiency, reduce staff costs, anticipate delinquencies, and provide insight into future credit decisions. AKUVO seeks to define the future of collections and account performance management with a behaviour-based approach while taking advantage of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and machine learning.







About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. The company's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.





In November 2023, REPAY partnered with PDI Technologies to automate accounts payable payments for the latter’s customers and clients. Throughout this partnership, the customers and clients of PDI could access optimised and dynamic AP automation solutions. By leveraging the embedded payment technology provided by REPAY, AP teams will be given the possibility to digitise and optimise outbound payments to suppliers and vendors. This is set to enable firms and collaborators to gain operational efficiency and optimise internal workflows by removing manual, paper-intensive processes.



