REPAY, Kredit Financial simplify payment collection

The collaboration looks to enable collection agencies, debt buyers, and collection law firms that leverage Kredit’s technology platform to provide flexible payment methods that reduce friction and increase transparency and accountability in each financial transaction, while concomitantly empowering debt collectors to accept and track payments securely and in real-time.





Payment collection and what the REPAY – Kredit Financial partnership entails

Based on the information detailed in the press release, through the integration, Kredit users are set to be able to accept card and ACH payments in a direct way through Kredit’s debt resolution platform, simplifying the payment collection process and enabling businesses to optimise internal workflows and remove the complexities from reconciliation. The offering of easily accessible and secure ways to pay, including by making use of Kredit’s online portal, is believed to help improve collection efforts by empowering consumers to pay whenever is most convenient for them.











When commenting on the announcement, REPAY company representatives advised that the collections process can be both challenging and complex, and by collaborating with Kredit, they are looking to make it increasingly easier, faster, and more secure for debt collectors to accept payments and track payment process, which is considered critical in this industry. More to this point, the official said that they are helping reduce friction and making it more convenient and flexible for consumers to pay their debts by leveraging their preferred methods.

Further adding on this a Kredit Financial spokesperson stated that the company places a strong emphasis on its clients and their experiences with its technology platform and is on the constant lookout for new ways to add value and convenience alike. Per their statement, they are looking forward to collaborating with REPAY to modernise collection and help simplify how clients collect payments and communicate with their consumers.





REPAY, Kredit Financial’s offering and mission

REPAY is a provider of integrated payment processing solutions for verticals with specific transaction processing needs. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform helps reduce the complexity of electronic payments for clients while simultaneously bettering the overall experience for both consumers and businesses.

A digital debt resolution platform and network, Kredit Financial offers software applications that help creditors, ARM organisations, and consumer financial advisors simplify and modernise their collection communications. Furthermore, it enables Kredit’s consumers to unify all accounts in the collection into a single platform, while managing, paying, and communicating with vendors in a friendly, efficient, and consumer-oriented manner.