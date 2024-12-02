REPAY brings payment technology to InterProse software

REPAYs payment technology will enable InterProse clients to accept payments made with credit and debit cards, HSA cards, and bank accounts. The integration eliminates the need to double-post payments in both systems.

InterProse officials have stated that, with REPAY as a partner, they will be able to strengthen ACE as a complete SaaS ecosystem that enables customers to provide solutions to the clients and consumers they serve.

REPAY Realtime Electronic Payments is a provider of electronic transaction processing services for a integrated end markets. The REPAY payment platform provides integration to core systems and access to payment technology products including credit/debit card processing, ACH processing, IVR/phone pay, text pay, electronic bill payment systems, and white-labeled consumer-facing portals, including mobile apps.