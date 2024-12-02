RentMoola teams up with Wall2Wall Media for paperless rental payments

As per the agreement, Wall2Wall Media will enable its rental property website clients to add a RentMoola portal to accept paperless payments online.

RentMoola is a mobile and online payment network in partnership with Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express and RM Direct Debit powered by BMO Financial Group. RentMoola also provides cloud financial, transactional and accounting reports ensuring integration into existing accounting systems. RentMoola is a certified Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) company.

In October 2013, RentMoola has entered a partnership with Mobetize to bring mobile rent payments to Canadian tenants and landlords.