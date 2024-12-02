Rentabiliweb extends Be2bill bank card payment service to card-present merchants

In extending its payment services to brick-and-mortar stores, Be2bill offers all merchants and chains a one-stop card payment solution that covers the entire payment chain, from the POS terminal through to the transfer of the funds.

With its capacity to analyse transactional data due to its PCI DSS Service Provider Level 1 Certification, Be2bill offers CRM (Customer Relationship Management) options for POS terminals and multichannel kinematics through the recognition of online or card-present transactional data (tokenisation).

For retail chains and/or franchises, entrusting card-present payment collections to Be2bill means benefiting from a centralised, reconciled overview and management of collection flows. Be2bill also makes it possible to reconcile the accounting periods of all merchants who wish to adopt a multichannel approach and allows them to use interlinked payment kinematics, i.e. initiate a payment online and complete the transaction in the store.

Be2bills card-present payment solution has already been tested by several chains since June 2014. The Group plans to equip French merchants with the first 500 payment terminals by the end of 2014. The official launch will take place on 6 October 2014.

While the ecommerce market represents EUR 50 billion of transactions per year in France, the card-present market is estimated at over EUR 500 billion.

