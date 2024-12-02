Renaissance Investment Group acquires shares in PayPal

The institutional investor owned 88,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth USD 3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC, owler.com reports.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings during Q3, 2015 worth about USD 13,585,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings during Q3, 2015 worth about usd 3,829,000.

Terra Nova Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings during Q3, 2015 worth about USD 1,576,000. MUFG Americas purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings during Q3, 2015 worth about USD 993,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 4.7% in Q4, 2015. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth USD 504,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during Q4, 2015..

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 34.31 on 6 January, 2016. PayPal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of USD 30.00 and a 1-year high of USD 42.55. The company has a market cap of USD 41.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is USD 35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is USD 35.59.

PayPal Holdings released its quarterly earnings data on 28 October, 2015. The company reported USD 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of USD 0.29 by USD 0.02. The business earned USD 2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of USD 2.27 billion and, on average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings Inc will post USD 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on 21 September, 2015. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a USD 44.00 price target on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on 4 December, 2015.

Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on 29 October, 2015. B. Riley assumed coverage on PayPal Holdings in a research note on 8 September 2015. They issued a “neutral” rating and a USD 40.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a USD 48.00 price target on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on 18 September, 2015.

Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of USD 41.72.

In other PayPal Holdings news, SVP Tomer Barel sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated 2 November, 2015. The shares were sold at an average price of USD 36.03, for a total transaction of USD 539,837.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately USD 179,933.82.

The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Barrese sold 25,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated 11 November, 2015. The shares were sold at an average price of USD 37.14, for a total transaction of USD 954,312.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately USD 3,119.76.