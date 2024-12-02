Remitly to accelerate global expansion of financial services

The Series D financing will be led by Naspers’ investment division PayU; existing investors Stripes Group, DFJ, and DN Capital will participate in the round as well.

Remitly is focused on addressing the largest sector of remittances, the USD 430 billion flow from developed countries to low and middle income countries. Its customers are sending nearly USD 4 billion annually around the world.

PayU is focused on empowering people through financial services and is one of the biggest investors in the fintech space; its investments include Citrus Pay and Kreditech. The company supports over 300,000 merchants and millions of consumers making online payments.