Remitly raises USD 5.5 mln in Series A funding round

Remitly is a mobile payments service that enables consumers to make person-to-person (P2P) international money transfers from the US. Remitly is a licensed money transmitter operating in 21 states. The company is backed by QED, Trilogy Partnership, Founders CoOp, Bezos Expeditions, and TomorrowVentures. Remitly is headquartered in Seattle, US with additional offices in the Philippines.