Remitly expands to 11 European countries

Remitly launched its service in the UK in 2017 and has now expanded into additional countries across Europe. Customers across Europe can use Remitly’s mobile app that makes the process of sending money more transparent and less costly by eliminating the forms, codes, agents, extra time and fees typical of the traditional transfer process.

Customers in Europe will also experience one of Remitly’s features, the Perfect Delivery Promise, an exact date and time promise of when a customer and their recipient can expect the funds to arrive. Once the Perfect Delivery Promise is provided to a customer, Remitly tracks the movement of funds to its destination, updating customers and recipients each step of the way.

Remitly’s global network of partners supports money transfers into bank accounts, home delivery or cash pick-up, to help reach recipients anywhere they live — from big cities to remote, rural areas around the world. Remitly is now available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. Outside of Europe, Remitly is also available to customers in Australia, Canada, and the US.