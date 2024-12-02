Remitly expands collaboration with Visa





As per the information detailed in the press release, the two companies extended their partnership for five years, aiming to improve global money movement and develop the company’s initial integration of Visa Direct. Through their extended collaboration, Remitly and Visa enable the former’s customers in more than 15 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, to send money directly to their family or acquaintances’ Visa debit card and bank accounts in more than 100 jurisdictions globally. Moreover, customers can track their transfers directly through the Remitly app, receiving transparency over their transactions.











Remitly – Visa partnership objective

According to Remitly’s officials, the company’s main objective is to provide customers with a more simplified and trusted cross-border money transfer experience. Remitly expanded its partnership with Visa to further improve its proprietary network, which currently includes approximately 4 billion bank accounts, 1.2 billion mobile wallets, and 460 thousand cash pickup locations. Remitly customers can securely send money overseas to eligible Visa debit cards and bank accounts by entering a recipient’s name and 16-digit Visa debit card number into the app.



Representatives from Visa stated that currently there are millions of migrant workers relying on remittances to send financial support overseas, there is an increasing need to enhance digital payment experiences and solutions to help remove difficulties and barriers. With its extended collaboration with Remitly, Visa aims to improve cross-border money movement and help foster new opportunities for financial inclusion through payment capabilities provided through Visa Direct.





Remitly’s past developments and collaborations