Reltime partners with GNB Swiss Investments

As part of this collaboration, the companies are seeking to help revolutionise the financial landscape by introducing a cost-effective and geographically unrestricted cross-border payments platform with global impact.





Cross-border payments and Reltime – GNB Swiss partnership details

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration between GNB Swiss and Reltime comes as a step forward in the space of international transactions. The underlying platform goes past traditional barriers, enabling individuals and businesses alike to execute cross-border payments in a simplified, efficient manner, and without the constraints of geographic limitations.

The Zurich-based, 2013-established GNB Swiss Investments AG is a private equity investment and project finance firm that collaborates with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) regulated financial service providers, major telecom operators, and banks in 30 countries across the MENASA (Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia) region. Serving an extensive network of more than 2 billion users through its global customer network, the firm has solidified its technology reputation through the acquisition of patents, licences, and advanced technologies.











When commenting on the collaboration, Hani Salem, Chairman and CEO at GNB Swiss Investments AG said that the company has been committed to furthering the boundaries of financial innovation, and partnering with Reltime to introduce an increasingly economic and geographically unrestricted cross-border payments is a testament to their shared dedication to providing transformative solutions. The spokesperson believes the milestone to help reshape how global transactions are conducted, fostering economic growth and financial inclusion on a global scale.

The announcement further highlights that Reltime’s expertise in developing advanced Web3 SuperApp and innovative services complement GNB Swiss’ commitment to excellence, making the partnership a natural bit. By leveraging the power of technology, the collaboration is looking to help redefine the future of cross-border payments, addressing the challenges that, historically, have hindered swift and cost-effective international transactions.

Adding on this, Marlene Julo, Co-founder, and Chair of Board at Reltime said that the company is looking forward to joining forces with GNB Swiss Investments AG to introduce a solution that is believed to change the dynamics of cross-border payments. Per the spokesperson’s statement, their combined efforts are set to help unlock new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike, fostering increasingly more strong connections and driving economic progress.





Reltime offering and mission

Reltime is aiming to revolutionise the financial and digital services industry with its advanced patented Web3 platform, having developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The platform includes an array of apps such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programmes, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens.

Furthermore, the Reltime platform offers customer administration features of the like of eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralised identity, Reltime looks to further the next generation of digitisation in supply chain management, tokenisation, asset ownership, and global trade.