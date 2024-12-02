Reliance Jio, SBI team up for digital banking service

Reliance Jio and State Bank of India already have a 70:30 joint venture, the Jio Payments Bank. With regard to the current tie up, services would be provided through Yono (you only need one), a digital banking app launched by the SBI.

Yono’s digital banking features and solutions will be enabled through the MyJio app for customers, Reliance Jio said in a press statement, adding that Jio Prime will offer exclusive deals from Reliance Retail, Jio, partner brands, and merchants.

State Bank of India, on the other hand, said it will be engaging Jio as one of its preferred partners for designing and providing network and connectivity solutions.