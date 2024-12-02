Regtech Konsentus closes multi-million-pound pre-Series A round

The company has not disclosed the full financial details of the round, which was led by Mastercard and supported by other investors. Konsentus provides identity and regulatory checking services to financial institutions to enable PSD2 open banking compliance.

Konsentus is a machine readable, real-time service that provides ASPSPs (ie credit institutions encompassing banks & building societies, payment & electronic money institutions etc.) with Third-Party Provider (TPP) Identity & Regulatory checking services required to enable them to comply with the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) open banking, commonly referred to as access to accounts.



The unique SaaS based service provides: TPP Identity Verification (verifies a TPPs identity – eIDAS certificate – in real-time via the Qualified Trust Service Provider, TPP Regulatory Checking, tokenisation issuance and management services, and immutable audit log.