Refinitiv to launch digital identity solutions in India in 2019

From 1 October, the Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk (F&R) business is known as Refinitiv globally, following the closure of the strategic partnership transaction between Thomson Reuters and Blackstone. In India, the transaction is expected to conclude mid-2019. Blackstone-led consortium holds 55% equity in Refinitiv, and the balance 45% is with Thomson Reuters.

Refinitiv will look at investing more in content coverage, Artificial Intelligence and analytics, and put more resources behind developing solutions around risk management and fighting financial crimes. The company is already working with several fintechs around the world to help them embed some of its risk intelligence solutions.

Describing India as an “important long-term market” for Refinitiv, Managing Director-Risk, Refinitiv, told BusinessLine the company will continue to invest in India for supporting its customers. “India is a dynamic economy, which is expected to keep growing. From a risk perspective, our main focus is to help our customers achieve compliance with financial crime regulations and fight financial crime,” he said.