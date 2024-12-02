Refinitiv reveals Qual-ID to fight identity fraud and financial crime

The initiative combines digital identity verification with risk screening, in a bit to help facilitate digital onboarding of consumers and compliance with KYC and AML regulations around the world. Qual-ID is designed to facilitate the consumer experience while helping to protect against fraud and money laundering. Also, it supports a fast and secure way to digitally onboard consumers through a combination of Refinitiv’s World-Check Risk Intelligence with Trulioo’s digital identity network.

Moreover, Qual-ID enables organisations to verify identities against trusted data sources, proof legal documents, conduct anti-impersonation checks, and screen for regulatory and financial risk, including sanctions, PEPs, and adverse media. Refinitiv Qual-ID comprises three steps: