Refinitiv expands its database for KYC and risk mitigation services

The platform helps to create a resource, which aims to unpack complicated ownership structures and screen entities in line with KYC and financial crime regulations globally. The addition of UBO data and Vessel information within World-Check One is meant to facilitate organisations establish a more robust due diligence process and create a more hostile environment for criminals to operate.

World-Check One is Refinitiv’s platform that simplifies the due diligence process and makes KYC remediation. It combines purpose-built screening software with proprietary and trusted World-Check Risk Intelligence data in order for the organisations across the world to meet their regulatory obligations.