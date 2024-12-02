Reeds Jewelers accepts Bitcoin payments through Coinbase

In order to make purchases with Bitcoin at any of Reeds Jewelers’ 64 retail locations and on www.Reeds.com, customers must have a Bitcoin wallet.

Reeds Jewelers has over 64 retail locations and is online at Reeds.com.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that only exists online and is not controlled by any central financial authority, putting the control of the currency in the hands of the user. It allows people to transfer value to anyone, anywhere on the internet, without the traditional fees, commissions or currency exchange rates.