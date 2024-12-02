



Adyen provides payment solutions, along with data-driven insights and financial products, all integrated into a single global platform. This enables businesses to achieve their goals faster and effectively, serving clients such as Lorna Jane, SHEIN, and Nando's.

Adyen's payment collaboration upgrades Reece's online and physical stores by improving customer experiences, ensuring secure transactions, and modernising operational processes.

Reece Group stands out as a distributor of plumbing, waterworks, and HVAC-R products, serving both commercial and residential clients through a network of over 900 branches in Australia, New Zealand, and the US. The company is also listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: REH). By partnering with Adyen, the company utilised Adyen’s Unified Commerce technology stack to simplify and centralise its data storage across operations. This technology was implemented in 600 of Reece’s physical stores and online platforms, enabling real-time customer insights and providing a better shopping experience.

As a business serving clients throughout Australia and New Zealand, Reece continuously strives to optimise customer experiences. The integration of payment link technology allows Reece to offer each customer a secure payment link for every transaction. Customers can pay via various channels, including SMS, social media, QR codes, or kiosks, resulting in a convenient experience.

Other developments from Adyen

In March 2025, Adyen partnered with Bilt to increase the efficiency of its payment’s platform.

The partnership was designed to simplify rent payments for Bilt members while optimising payment processing for property managers and owners. Bilt, which had a loyalty program centred on housing-related expenses, offered a platform that enabled renters to earn rewards on their rent payments. By incorporating Adyen’s payment technology, Bilt wanted to increase transaction reliability and to guarantee timely payments for both renters and property stakeholders.