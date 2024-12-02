



RedotPay is a fintech company that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional finance. Its platform allows users to spend and send cryptocurrency, promoting faster and more accessible financial services. RedotPay aims to increase financial inclusion for the unbanked, fostering the global adoption of secure crypto-based financial solutions.

Through this partnership, RedotPay users can transfer cryptocurrency directly to Brazilian bank accounts, with the funds automatically converted into Brazilian Real (BRL) upon receipt. CPN connects financial institutions globally, facilitating cross-border payments with real-time settlements. This integration supports RedotPay's mission to increase accessibility to global payments for underbanked communities by lowering transaction costs and eliminating the typical one- to five-business-day settlement period associated with international transfers.

As the initial phase of the CPN integration, RedotPay has introduced the “Send Crypto, Receive BRL” feature. This aims to eliminate obstacles in cross-border payments, allowing for instant and simplified crypto-to-fiat deposits into Brazilian bank accounts. For the launch, RedotPay is offering a subsidised fee structure of USD 0.The partnership follows RedotPay's completion of a USD 40 million Series A funding round used to increase global cryptocurrency payment solutions. Users of RedotPay can utilise the new payment corridor for Brazil via the RedotPay app, which is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Other partnerships from RedotPay

In February 2025, Redotpay launched a crypto-backed credit card program in Singapore in collaboration with Visa and StraitsX. This initiative allowed users to make purchases with digital assets at any merchant worldwide that accepts Visa. Transactions were processed with real-time cryptocurrency-to-fiat conversion technology. This partnership merged Visa’s extensive global payment infrastructure, StraitsX’s role as a BIN sponsor, and Redotpay’s technology to enable the simplified use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.