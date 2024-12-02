Redeban taps Nuvei for embedded payments solution

While the two companies have a long-standing strategic partnership, Redeban has adopted Nuvei for Platforms to help address the payment needs of merchants it serves.

The fully customisable product enables businesses to embed payments into their own platforms. The solution was designed for processors like Redeban as well as banks, large fintechs, ecommerce platforms, and marketplaces.











Improving customer experience in multiple areas

With a single integration Redeban benefits from access to the complete functionality of Nuvei’s core modular platform, including merchants onboarding, pay in and pay-outs, optimisation, orchestration, fraud, and risk management.

Officials from Nuvei stated that they’re increasingly finding that businesses look to them to help them drive innovation, grow their business, and better connect with their customers. With the rollout of Nuvei for Platforms they provide access to cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-integrate and flexible way that serves business needs.

Nuvei is happy to extend its partnership with Redeban and also pleased with the interest it sees from businesses inside and outside of Latin America that want to know more about how Nuvei for Platforms can help them improve their customer experience.





Nuvei to buy Paya for USD 1.3 billion

Nuvei and Paya Holdings, an American provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions have announced they reached an agreement for Nuvei to acquire the latter.

The all-cash transaction is expected to cost Nuvei little under USD 10 per share for total consideration of around USD 1.3 billion. The acquisition is set to help Nuvei evolve by creating a preeminent payment technology provider with a strong position in the global ecommerce market, as well as in the markets of integrated payments and B2B. Moreover, it will accelerate the Canadian fintech’s integrated payment strategy while diversifying its business into new key verticals and help it grow financially.

According to Nuvei, the transaction will enhance its ability to execute on high-growth integrated payment opportunities, given that Paya’s deep software integrates with over 300 independent software vendor platforms and end-to-end commerce solutions allow Nuvei to capitalise on the domestic and global software-led market opportunity.

