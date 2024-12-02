ReD, Alpha Payments Cloud to support cross-border expansion for merchants

As a result of the alliance, Alpha Payments Cloud clients across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America will gain access to ReD’s fraud prevention service, ReD Shield, via the APC Product Hub.

According to Oliver Rajic, CEO at APC, with cross-border ecommerce already exceeding USD 300 billion, and global online trade expected to hit USD 1.4 trillion by 2015, it is important for merchants to become more agile and offer international services, in order to remain competitive and drive continued revenue growth.

ReD Shield is a fraud prevention solution that includes proprietary screening databases, a dynamic rules engine, pattern recognition software, patented PRISM neural network technology, BIN identification, “gibberish” filters, an analytical engine and IP geo-location technology. ReD Shield uses an unlimited number of transaction variables and a global database of ‘hot’ cards to detect and prevent online fraud across the retail, banking, travel, gaming, telecom and broader ecommerce sectors.

