Recurly, Adyen agreed to boost cross-border subscription businesses

Through a new integration, subscription businesses can increase worldwide revenue opportunities with a comprehensive range of payment options tailored for global audiences.

Innovative retailers are pushing into new business models to better connect with their community and create a repeat shopping experience associated with their brand, ultimately unlocking new revenue streams.

Todays fastest-growing businesses are harnessing the power of subscription commerce to deliver predictable revenue, gain critical market insights and optimise revenue. Recurly and Adyen provide the flexibility to efficiently scale one-time and recurring payments for subscribers around the world, delivering the best local payment method for multiple markets.

For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.