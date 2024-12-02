Recharge expands digital prepaid payments with Startselect acquisition







Since 2010, Recharge has aggressively pursued growth through its online 'supermarket' for digital gift cards and mobile top-ups, pioneering the easy online purchase of digital prepaid cards through their webshops and apps. Recognising the increasing demand for online gift card purchases, Recharge has processed over 100 million transactions globally.

This marks their first milestone in their M&A strategy to consolidate the digital prepaid payments market and strengthen their global leadership position. Capitalising on recent macroeconomic conditions that have created momentum for M&A opportunities, the company aims to complete an additional 2-3 acquisitions by the end of 2024.





Strengthens Recharge's global prepaid product portfolio

The acquired company, Startselect, has a long-standing track record of providing a high-quality digital marketplace for gamers with a broad assortment of gaming products. The acquisition of Startselect strengthens Recharge's diversified prepaid product offerings, now adding Startselect’s stronghold in the gaming cards market.

Officials from Recharged said consolidation has been a theme in fintech in the recent period and they have no doubt in the value of this combination for their company. They’re also excited to welcome the Startselect team to the Recharge family. Combining their strengths and capabilities leads to a powerful competitive position in the industry. Together, with their larger scale, they can offer an even better service to prepaid users worldwide.

This acquisition comes after the company's recent expansion into the US and Canada with Blackhawk. Startselect will extend Recharge’s consumer label offering, which includes global shop Recharge.com and country-specific labels Beltegoed.nl, Recharge.fr, Guthaben.de, Herladen.com, and Mobiletopup.co.uk. With the addition of Startselect, the company continues to build out its global network of digital marketplaces with prepaid payment products.





What does Recharge do?

Recharge is a player in online prepaid payments. With its mission to 'Make Prepaid Easy,' the company offers over 16,000 digital vouchers and prepaid solutions, including gift cards, gaming cards, prepaid money cards, and mobile phone top-ups. Operating in over 180 markets worldwide with their powerful global network of digital marketplaces. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the company is backed by Prime Ventures, Smartfin, Committed Capital, and BlackRock.





More information about Starselect

Startselect is a digital gift card and gaming company based in Europe. Founded in 2017 in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Startselect specialises in the fast and easy distribution of digital gift cards, in-game credits, and subscriptions. It operates as the official reseller of a wide variety of digital products, ensuring authenticity and customer trust. Now a part of Recharge, Startselect is on track to further scale its innovative solutions worldwide.