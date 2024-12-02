Realex Payments enters partnership with Visualsoft

Realex Payments provides consultative services to establish an enhanced suite of solutions, including payment processing in credit and debit cards and alternative payments on the merchants site or through a customisable and device responsive Hosted Payment Page, PCI compliant tokenisation (save card, pay with saved card) with 3DSecure authentication, Dynamic Currency Conversion offering foreign currency exchange rates to customers at point-of-sale (POS) and others.

In recent news, MoPowered, a provider of mobile commerce services and mobile web optimization, has entered a strategic partnership with Realex Payments.