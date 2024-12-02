Realex Payments, Encoded enter three-year deal

The Realex Payments gateway has been integrated into Encoded’s product suite to complement the interactive voice response systems for payments and data collection currently offered to customers.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, which comes into effect immediately in the UK and Ireland, Encoded will offer its new prospects the Realex Payments gateway as part of Encoded’s package, serving multiple sectors including retail, insurance, finance, travel and ticketing. Encoded will gain access to the Realex Payments partner network, marketing opportunities and earning potential through reseller margins. Encoded is a Level 1 PCI DSS compliant provider of interactive contact centre payment solutions.

Realex Payments provides payment processing in all major credit and debit cards, and alternative payment methods to over 12,500 businesses across multiple sectors. Realex Payments process GBP 20 billion annually. Realex Payments has clients in 30 countries and offices in London, Dublin and Paris.