Realex Payments and OpenCart launch merchant payment solution

As per the agreement, Realex Payments and OpenCart will launch a one-stop solution for merchant online payment processing. Realex Payments, along with UK development agency Welford Media and OpenCart, will incorporate a new core OpenCart platform with order management functionality, fraud tools and currency conversion.

Merchants can take payments via Realex Payments’ payment page or on-site Application Program Interface (API) payment form built into OpenCart’s one-page checkout.

Realex Payments provides payment processing in all major credit and debit cards, and alternative payment methods to over 12,500 businesses across multiple sectors. Realex Payments process GBP 20 billion annually. Realex Payments has clients in 30 countries and offices in London, Dublin and Paris.

OpenCart is an ecommerce solution which features an online shopping cart functionality which allows store owners to setup, run and maintain online stores. Based on PHP, OpenCart allows developers to create customizable online shopping stores. OpenCart allows controlling, data management and business transactions. In addition, the framework supports payment through multiple channels, languages and currencies.