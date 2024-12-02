Real-time treasury going from vision to reality - Deutsche Bank report

The Deutsche Bank’s white paper “The road to real-time treasury” explores how the ongoing shift to real-time treasury is well under way, with the fundamental technologies for functions such as real-time FX conversion and hedging and real-time cash-flow forecasting already in place.

According to Euromoney’s “Treasury Non-Stop: Excitement builds for real-time” survey, commissioned by Deutsche Bank, there is a groundswell of demand for real-time treasury capabilities – with almost 85% of respondents stating that they would value the ability to move cash around the clock and in real time. Just under 87% believe that 24/7 instant payments will have a positive impact on liquidity planning, forecasting and placement.

Authors conclude that real-time payments and Open Banking are already being combined to remarkable effect – enabling solutions such as “push” payments, which can reduce transaction fees and eliminate traditional settlement periods of two to three days incurred by merchant acquirers.