Real-time ACH payments feasible by 2016

According to the same survey, 70% of respondents believe real-time ACH payments will become norm within the next couple of years whereas 92%until 2019. More so, 86% believe that real-time ACH will add considerable value to businesses and corporate bank clients.

The Fed has issued a paper calling for the US to adopt a real-time payment system until 2024. As the ACI present survey highlights, the majority of industry professional respondents believe that real-time ACI payments are an impending necessity.

The survey of 120 financial industry professionals was conducted by ACI Worldwide at the annual NACHA Payments Conference in Orlando on April 7-8, 2014.