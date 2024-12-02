ReadID is used by UK Home Office for EU Settlement Scheme

This new digital service will support the EU Settlement Scheme by allowing identity verification to be done remotely using a smartphone app, including ePassport chip verification, biometric facial matching and liveness detection. ReadID provides the functionality for reading and verifying the chip present in ePassports and identity cards.

The EU Settlement Scheme will enable the roughly 3.8 million EU citizens and their family members resident in the UK to obtain the UK immigration status required to live and work in the UK after the UK leaves the EU. The EU Settlement Scheme opened fully on March 30th.

The service is provided with support of iProov and in partnership with WorldReach Software. iProov is an UK-based facial recognition provider. WorldReach is a Canadian company that helps ensure traveler safety and security worldwide through its systems for government immigration, visa, passport, border management and consular organisations.

InnoValor is a privately-owned company, headquartered in the Netherlands and founded in December 2013. InnoValor provides research-based advice and software in the area of digital innovation for government, financial industry and service providers.