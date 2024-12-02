ReadID is now officially available on iOS

The Dutch company InnoValor has developed an app called ReadID that uses the NFC function on the phone to read the chip. ReadID has been available for Android for years, but not for iOS. The NFC function on iOS devices was never accessible to app developers. Dutch authorities stated that in 2018, Apple had to open the NFC function in order to increase the reliability of DigiD.

Making the NFC function available on the iPhone is, according to InnoValor, a ‘game changer’ for verifying identity documents. The company states that passport verification through NFC offers a better user experience and a higher success rate than other technologies such as OCR / optical verification or video identification.

The app reads and verifies the chip and then displays found information. InnoValor notes that read out passport data does not leave the telephone and does not collect any personal information from users. ReadID for iOS requires at least an iPhone 7 with iOS 13.