RCOM and Fortumo to support direct carrier billing in India

From now on, all customers of RCOM will be able to make purchases for digital content and games by charging the payments to their mobile bill or mobile prepaid account.

RCOM customers can now enjoy a host of digital entertainment content on the move on their mobile devices, across movies, music, games and live TV, starting from just Rs. 10 for 1 day of access.

Also, they can watch Sony TV Channels through the SonyLiv app, live Zee Channels through Ditto TV app, watch video-on-demand with Hollywood & Indian movies on BoxTV, listen to music online on Gaana, browse through Indian and International digital magazines at the world’s largest newsstand Magzter and play games of Rovio, Octro, Gamebasics and many more, all by paying through their mobile postpaid bill and mobile prepaid account.

In addition, India is a market very well suited for direct carrier billing. While only 4% of people in the country have access to credit cards, Fortumo’s platform allows content partners to collect payments from any mobile phone owner. This can be done regardless of whether the consumer has a prepaid SIM card or a postpaid contract with their mobile operator.

Fortumo is a mobile payments company that enables direct carrier billing with more than 350 mobile operators in more than 90 countries. Fortumos payment products work across a wide range of platforms including desktop devices, smartphones, feature phones, tablets and smart TV-s.

Founded in 2007, Fortumo has offices in Estonia, San Francisco, Beijing, Delhi, Singapore, and London and is backed by Intel Capital and Greycroft Partners.

