RCI selects C24 Technologies for data exchange in conformity with SEPA

C24 Technologies’s solution, dubbed C24 Integration Objects (C24-iO), will allow Renault Financial Group to adopt electronic payments in compliance with European Union regulations and SEPA technical implementation requirements. In terms of technology, the solution provides support for several data formats (local ACH, SEPA and SWIFT), transformation of payments, error handling for rejected messages, and reporting.

The solution enables exchange of critical financial data in SEPA format while maintaining compatibility with domestic syntactical formats (Minos and CFONB). C24-iO’s messaging standards libraries include the message syntax, validation rules, and test cases of valid and invalid data to ensure completeness of testing procedures.

RCI Banque is a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for the group’s clients and dealer network (Renault, Renault Samsung Motors and Dacia) throughout the world and the Nissan group (Nissan and Infiniti) mainly in Europe and South America.

C24 Technologies is a software company specialising in financial services messaging and integration solutions. Support is provided for over 40 industry standards including SWIFT MT-MX, ISO 20022, FpML, FIX and SEPA.