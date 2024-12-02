RCBC Bankard to roll out Platinum card with JCB

The RCBC Bankard JCB Platinum card provides its cardholders with free Airport Lounge Service, discounted car rental services worldwide, 24/7 Concierge Desk, and access to JCB Plaza Lounges located in major cities.

In addition, cardholders receive non-expiring reward points, cash rebates, or air miles. They also get to double their rewards when they use their RCBC Bankard JCB Platinum card in Japan.

JCB Cards are currently issued in 23 countries and territories with over 110 million card members around the globe. RCBC Bankard started issuing Classic and Gold JCB Cards in 1997.