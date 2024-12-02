RBS, NatWest pilot biometric fingerprint bank card

Although the trial is due to begin to start in April and last three months, customers will use their fingerprint to verify transactions over GBP 30. The solution will facilitate security, making it easier for the customers to pay for goods or services at the tills, as no PIN is required. The bank cards are fitted with a built-in sensor, which is powered by payment terminals.

Moreover, NatWest is working with digital security company Gemalto, along with Visa and Mastercard to bring the service to customers in the UK. Representatives of Gemalto consider that using a fingerprint rather than a PIN code to authorise transactions offers security and greater convenience, as cardholders can pay quickly with just a simple touch. Also, they will no longer need to worry about the limit on contactless payment transactions.

The technology has been trialled previously in Cyprus and elsewhere, but this will be its first test in the UK.