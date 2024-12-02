RBL Bank cardholders to use Samsung Pay for contactless payments

The partnership will allow RBL Bank Mastercard credit cardholders to make contactless mobile payments using Samsung Pay-enabled phones. These payments can be made via any POS machine where a card can be dipped, swiped or tapped, both in India and abroad. There is no need for a physical to be present.

Samsung Pay authenticates consumers through fingerprint, iris scan or PIN. Consumers can complete their purchases by tapping their devices on a compatible terminal.

Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) allows Mastercard credit and debit cardholders to tokenize their cards and pay using their mobile phones, anytime and anywhere. In India, consumers can use their mobile phones to make contactless payments of up to INR 2,000 (around USD 28).