RBL Bank brings Masterpass QR mobile payments to India

Shoppers can make digital payments at any place where Masterpass QR is accepted, which means that they no longer need to carry cash or their physical cards to make payments.

RBL is the first bank in India to integrate the Masterpass QR service into the OnGo digital wallet, its mobile platform powered in conjunction with India Transact Services. The OnGo wallet will host a virtual prepaid MasterCard that customers can use for cashless transactions, including for paying taxi and auto rickshaw fares.