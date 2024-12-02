RBI warns about digital banking fraud via UPI

As such, fraudsters get victims to download an app called AnyDesk, thus getting remote access to the mobile through a nine-digit code generated on the victim’s device. After a fraudster inserts this app code on his device, he will ask the victim to grant certain permissions, which enables the imposter to gain access to the victim’s device, and carry out transaction fraudulently.

According to RBI, transactions can be carried out through any mobile banking app or payment-related apps, including UPI or wallets. Moreover, the central bank has sent an advisory to all commercial banks as the threat could jeopardise thousands of crores of rupees in the accounts of retail customers.