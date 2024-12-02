RBI to add live video authentication for customer verification

Industry executives suggested that they were interested in introducing digital authentication method that would make use of XML internet format. This solution would permit them to extract limited information on customers from the Aadhaar database. The bank also noted the exclusion of the biometrics collected while generating Aadhaar.

RBI is more interested in XML-based Aadhaar authentication instead of offline QR code-based verification. Also, the payments industry executives have been keen for the usage of live videos, rather than the recorded ones.