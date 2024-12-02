RBC to roll out contactless payment technology for merchants in the Caribbean

Due to this announcement, RBC becomes the first bank in the Caribbean to offer this solution for merchants across the region.

Customers will be able to use contactless-enabled payment cards from any issuer at RBC point-of-sale devices.

Contactless payment technology is a secure method to purchase products or services via contactless-enabled payment cards, using Near Field Communication (NFC). It offers advantages to both merchants and their customers by improving the convenience and speed of smaller payment transactions.