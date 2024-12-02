RBC rolls out updated mobile banking suite for businesses

The bank introduced its enhancements to its mobile banking suite, which will help businesses manage their ventures. Among these improvements are a secure payment channel that will simplify the customer follow-up process, and a customizable dashboard that will provide real-time assessments of cash flows.

According to bank representatives, the updated solution allows bank clients to manage time-consuming task of analyzing cash flow, getting paid by customers and saving money so they can spend more time with their customers and focus on growing their business. Earlier this year, RBC assured that it is bracing itself for the possible impacts of the current tumult and fluctuations in global trade and stock markets.