RBC makes first cross-border payment on Canadian RMB Trading Hub

Canada’s RMB Trading Hub was inaugurated in Toronto in April 2015 with RBC and other Canadian banks and government delegates, signing a memorandum of understanding with respect to Bilateral Renminbi Cooperation.

RBC was the first North American bank to have a presence in China, having entered into a correspondent banking relationship with the People’s Bank of China in 1954. RBC also has experience with Chinese financial markets in advising clients on direct investment in Chinese mainland securities.

Prior to the recent announcement of a RMB Trading Hub in Canada, RBC already offered a suite of RMB products for clients in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, enabling issuers to raise debt in RMB and investors to access RMB-denominated fixed income, FX and global equity-linked products. RBC also provides clearing and cash management services for Chinese banks with operations in Canada, and actively supports Canadian trade with China through advice, product and solutions including the issuance and confirmation of guarantees and letters of credit.